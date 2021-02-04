12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock increased by 17.05% to $3.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 10.31% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 9.18% to $21.99. The company's market cap stands at $524.1 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 9.13% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares increased by 8.75% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.0 million.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares rose 8.26% to $14.54. The company's market cap stands at $799.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock declined by 16.46% to $13.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.3 million.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock declined by 8.45% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares decreased by 4.71% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 4.22% to $79.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares fell 3.74% to $29.42. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 3.66% to $21.06. The company's market cap stands at $479.9 million.
