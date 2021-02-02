10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock increased by 22.34% to $11.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $59.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $243.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 8.07% to $13.37. The company's market cap stands at $440.8 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 7.41% to $46.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 23.07% to $17.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares fell 5.47% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock fell 4.79% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.2 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 4.07% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $186.7 million.
