12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 12.8% to $22.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 12.65% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $559.0 million.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares increased by 7.87% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $210.6 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 7.78% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 7.0% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock increased by 6.89% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.9 million.
Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock decreased by 38.32% to $138.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 26.23% to $25.82. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 19.81% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 16.89% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $276.1 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 7.64% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 7.22% to $89.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion.
