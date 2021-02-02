Market Overview

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 12.8% to $22.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.
  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 12.65% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $559.0 million.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares increased by 7.87% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $210.6 million.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 7.78% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 7.0% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock increased by 6.89% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock decreased by 38.32% to $138.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 26.23% to $25.82. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 19.81% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 16.89% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $276.1 million.
  • Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 7.64% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 7.22% to $89.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion.

 

 

 

