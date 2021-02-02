Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock increased by 75.96% to $1.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares moved upwards by 54.28% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 53.4% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock moved upwards by 39.04% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.2 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares moved upwards by 37.43% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.8 million.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares increased by 30.0% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $570.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares declined by 54.95% to $19.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares declined by 15.71% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) shares declined by 10.89% to $34.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 7.38% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares declined by 4.79% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 4.47% to $7.48.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEZS + ARTL)

38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.