12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock increased by 75.96% to $1.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares moved upwards by 54.28% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 53.4% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock moved upwards by 39.04% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.2 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares moved upwards by 37.43% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.8 million.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares increased by 30.0% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $570.8 million.
Losers
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares declined by 54.95% to $19.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares declined by 15.71% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) shares declined by 10.89% to $34.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 7.38% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares declined by 4.79% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 4.47% to $7.48.
