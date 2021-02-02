Market Overview

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock moved upwards by 23.39% to $4.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock increased by 11.41% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares rose 10.23% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares rose 8.44% to $19.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock increased by 7.5% to $72.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 6.97% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock declined by 42.85% to $44.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 11.53% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
  • Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 10.24% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock declined by 8.34% to $13.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares declined by 6.81% to $91.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock declined by 6.72% to $15.7. The company's market cap stands at $670.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

 

