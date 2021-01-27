12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares rose 20.97% to $0.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock moved upwards by 16.58% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $797.8 million.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock rose 9.96% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock increased by 9.67% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 8.38% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares increased by 7.41% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.4 million.
Losers
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock decreased by 17.88% to $1.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock fell 17.44% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.2 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock decreased by 14.67% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $160.1 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares decreased by 14.58% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined by 13.05% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares decreased by 12.36% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers