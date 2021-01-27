12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock moved upwards by 15.62% to $15.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares increased by 8.82% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 8.18% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock increased by 6.4% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 6.26% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares increased by 3.15% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares fell 12.57% to $16.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 12.5% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 11.92% to $64.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 10.36% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $408.5 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock declined by 10.21% to $23.5.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 8.99% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
