11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares moved upwards by 34.18% to $18.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares moved upwards by 27.81% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.9 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 21.65% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.5 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 12.96% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 12.43% to $16.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares moved upwards by 11.69% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.
Losers
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares decreased by 6.83% to $3.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined by 5.25% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock fell 4.86% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $147.5 million.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) stock fell 4.56% to $39.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) stock declined by 3.77% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million.
