12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 130.16% to $4.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $267.5 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 42.82% to $92.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock rose 16.84% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.5 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares moved upwards by 16.16% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock increased by 12.34% to $33.94. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock moved upwards by 10.91% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 8.5% to $1.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $181.4 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 4.93% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock decreased by 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) stock declined by 4.4% to $61.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock declined by 4.35% to $16.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares declined by 3.21% to $27.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.3 million.
