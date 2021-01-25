12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock rose 41.04% to $20.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock increased by 37.23% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 22.99% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares increased by 22.07% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 18.02% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock rose 17.06% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.4 million.
Losers
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 6.39% to $3.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares declined by 5.25% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.7 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares decreased by 4.03% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $704.1 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock declined by 3.95% to $7.79. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 3.94% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock declined by 3.93% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
