12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares moved upwards by 25.38% to $32.6 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 22.49% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $186.3 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $10.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding Corp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:COMS) stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 13.6% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $262.8 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 11.52% to $86.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares decreased by 7.28% to $97.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 4.88% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.5 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock declined by 4.01% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.5 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares fell 3.66% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares declined by 3.46% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.5 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock decreased by 3.14% to $8.04. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

 

 

 

