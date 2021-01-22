10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iSun, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock rose 5.72% to $22.9 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $16.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 3.1% to $30.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares rose 2.41% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 13.26% to $9.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock decreased by 11.48% to $13.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.5 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 9.93% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $396.1 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 8.41% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 7.44% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock declined by 7.28% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
