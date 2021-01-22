12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock increased by 7.14% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares rose 5.28% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 4.92% to $45.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares rose 4.29% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock decreased by 7.8% to $2.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 7.68% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares decreased by 7.56% to $23.01. The company's market cap stands at $328.0 million.
- Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares fell 6.65% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $256.3 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 5.73% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $278.7 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares fell 5.27% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers