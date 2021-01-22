12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares moved upwards by 67.71% to $2.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $199.4 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock increased by 36.11% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $191.8 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 18.8% to $22.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares rose 15.58% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $527.7 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 11.97% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.5 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares increased by 11.76% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
Losers
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock declined by 10.22% to $1.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares fell 8.98% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares fell 8.88% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares declined by 8.67% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 8.41% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares decreased by 8.03% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.4 million.
