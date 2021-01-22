12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $1.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $163.2 million.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) stock moved upwards by 10.85% to $20.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.6 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares increased by 7.22% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 3.42% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $10.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion.
Losers
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares declined by 9.1% to $2.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares fell 7.99% to $121.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares fell 6.59% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $391.0 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares declined by 6.53% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.1 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares decreased by 5.64% to $34.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
