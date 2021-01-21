10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock increased by 16.42% to $1.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 7.32% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.1 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $16.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.1 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock declined by 6.99% to $15.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 5.28% to $70.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 4.77% to $59.52. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 billion.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock decreased by 4.7% to $52.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 4.14% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares fell 3.95% to $33.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
