12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 244.15% to $5.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 7.87% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares rose 6.51% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $396.0 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $25.7. The company's market cap stands at $672.0 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 6.21% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
Losers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 10.96% to $8.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 6.55% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.8 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 6.0% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares decreased by 4.46% to $22.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares declined by 4.06% to $14.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock declined by 3.17% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
