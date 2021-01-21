12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares rose 76.74% to $7.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock rose 67.07% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock increased by 62.82% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares rose 39.33% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock increased by 32.22% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares moved upwards by 16.93% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares decreased by 18.19% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock decreased by 18.09% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares declined by 18.0% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock declined by 8.71% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares decreased by 8.29% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares declined by 7.12% to $66.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
