12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock rose 10.01% to $42.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares increased by 9.09% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock rose 7.84% to $10.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 7.25% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 6.3% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares rose 5.99% to $11.85. The company's market cap stands at $920.4 million.
Losers
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 12.87% to $16.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 11.9% to $19.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock declined by 9.37% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 6.08% to $26.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.4 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 5.24% to $522.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 4.31% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
