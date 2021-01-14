12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares rose 31.56% to $9.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.7 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares increased by 19.03% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 7.65% to $24.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 6.58% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 11.83% to $0.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 11.39% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 10.94% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 5.04% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock fell 2.79% to $11.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.3 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock decreased by 2.6% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.2 million.
