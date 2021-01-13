Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares increased by 6.51% to $13.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $300.9 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $26.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares rose 5.09% to $35.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares declined by 12.54% to $3.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock declined by 11.41% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.1 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 11.05% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell 9.64% to $27.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock decreased by 8.02% to $44.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares declined by 5.68% to $78.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BGFV + BIG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.