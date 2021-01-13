9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares increased by 6.51% to $13.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $300.9 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $26.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares rose 5.09% to $35.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares declined by 12.54% to $3.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock declined by 11.41% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.1 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 11.05% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell 9.64% to $27.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock decreased by 8.02% to $44.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares declined by 5.68% to $78.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers