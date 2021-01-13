11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares rose 26.81% to $15.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.5 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 19.28% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 10.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $927.7 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 8.37% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $242.3 million.
Losers
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 16.97% to $3.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 7.12% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 4.32% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares declined by 3.49% to $10.53. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 2.53% to $11.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
