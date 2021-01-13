Market Overview

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 21.6% to $0.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock rose 6.66% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.2 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $38.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 5.56% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares increased by 5.48% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 18.78% to $21.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 8.76% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 6.99% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $146.0 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock fell 6.18% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 6.0% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares declined by 4.86% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $262.1 million.

 

 

 

