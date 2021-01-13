Market Overview

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock increased by 54.24% to $6.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
  • Qilian International Hldg (NASDAQ:QLI) stock increased by 43.2% to $14.32.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares rose 21.15% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares increased by 19.64% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
  • Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock rose 19.55% to $10.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock fell 16.34% to $6.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares declined by 9.98% to $17.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.1 million.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock declined by 8.77% to $31.02. The company's market cap stands at $863.7 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares declined by 8.72% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $180.0 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock decreased by 7.15% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares decreased by 7.1% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $603.4 million.

 

 

 

