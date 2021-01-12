12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares increased by 61.16% to $6.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $173.8 million.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares moved upwards by 31.87% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.1 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares increased by 25.52% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock rose 14.17% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 10.3% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
Losers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 13.11% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares fell 10.45% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock decreased by 10.18% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares declined by 9.9% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $144.6 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock decreased by 9.04% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares decreased by 8.62% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $353.1 million.
