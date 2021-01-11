8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 7.35% to $3.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares increased by 6.13% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.
Losers
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) stock declined by 27.6% to $29.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock decreased by 15.03% to $110.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 12.16% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares decreased by 8.57% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 6.98% to $7.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.7 million.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares decreased by 6.78% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
