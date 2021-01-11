9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock rose 21.16% to $2.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.3 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares rose 20.37% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 16.73% to $20.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares increased by 14.04% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.4 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 10.4% to $65.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 billion.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $14.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 18.9% to $6.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.7 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 17.77% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 5.51% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.
