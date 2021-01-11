Market Overview

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 8:08am
Gainers

  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock rose 21.16% to $2.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.3 million.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares rose 20.37% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 16.73% to $20.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares increased by 14.04% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.4 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 10.4% to $65.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $14.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 18.9% to $6.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.7 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 17.77% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 5.51% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.

 

 

 

