11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 13.53% to $1.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 10.06% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock rose 8.97% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 5.32% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares decreased by 26.21% to $8.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 20.8% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 15.72% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 15.5% to $22.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 15.01% to $22.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 13.05% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers