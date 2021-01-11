12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock moved upwards by 70.32% to $14.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares moved upwards by 34.07% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) stock rose 29.62% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $322.9 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 27.28% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares moved upwards by 24.89% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock increased by 20.35% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
Losers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock decreased by 10.26% to $1.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares decreased by 9.03% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares fell 8.73% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock declined by 8.22% to $27.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.1 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock fell 7.28% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock declined by 6.67% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
