12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock rose 29.75% to $2.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock moved upwards by 11.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock increased by 10.13% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares rose 9.15% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares increased by 8.71% to $226.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 billion.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 7.2% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $261.5 million.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock fell 5.56% to $1.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 5.42% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 4.41% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock decreased by 4.17% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $318.0 million.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock declined by 2.86% to $78.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock declined by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
