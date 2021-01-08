Market Overview

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 8:15am
Gainers

  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock rose 29.75% to $2.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock moved upwards by 11.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock increased by 10.13% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares rose 9.15% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares increased by 8.71% to $226.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 billion.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 7.2% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $261.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock fell 5.56% to $1.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 5.42% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 4.41% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock decreased by 4.17% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $318.0 million.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock declined by 2.86% to $78.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock declined by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

 

 

 

