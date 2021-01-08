12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 55.69% to $2.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 36.94% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares rose 28.4% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $603.5 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock moved upwards by 25.73% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.7 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock increased by 25.21% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 14.32% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock declined by 48.54% to $86.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell 19.7% to $6.81. The company's market cap stands at $577.3 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares decreased by 17.62% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $545.1 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock declined by 7.22% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.6 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $713.8 million.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $204.0 million.
