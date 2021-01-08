12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares rose 13.29% to $2.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares rose 12.0% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $19.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock moved upwards by 9.13% to $51.61. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 9.07% to $16.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 8.51% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
Losers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 9.47% to $4.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 7.54% to $8.35. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) stock decreased by 6.0% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares declined by 4.37% to $53.68. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 billion.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares decreased by 3.77% to $15.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 2.71% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
