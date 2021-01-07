11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 37.54% to $20.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock increased by 21.58% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares increased by 13.93% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares increased by 12.49% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock moved upwards by 10.63% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock moved upwards by 10.38% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock fell 17.82% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $348.0 million.
- China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) stock fell 5.05% to $26.35. The company's market cap stands at $107.9 billion.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares decreased by 4.94% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) stock fell 2.84% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.2 million.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock fell 2.68% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers