12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) stock rose 27.06% to $21.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.3 million.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock rose 15.15% to $100.01. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 12.25% to $12.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares rose 11.59% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares increased by 10.52% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock increased by 10.3% to $7.17. The company's market cap stands at $700.8 million.
Losers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares declined by 21.5% to $10.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 11.33% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $351.9 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 7.91% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock decreased by 6.51% to $32.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.7 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock fell 6.46% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
