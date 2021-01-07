12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares rose 42.03% to $9.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $720.9 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 22.0% to $42.7. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 21.2% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.6 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 16.09% to $14.28. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock rose 15.27% to $19.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 14.79% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
Losers
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares declined by 10.11% to $1.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares fell 4.79% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares declined by 3.67% to $105.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 billion.
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares fell 2.69% to $134.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares decreased by 1.74% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $576.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares fell 1.69% to $171.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.7 billion.
