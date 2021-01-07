12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock rose 30.86% to $4.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $294.9 million.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock increased by 24.46% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 18.27% to $20.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock rose 17.79% to $13.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock rose 13.9% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock increased by 11.29% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $891.0 million.
Losers
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock decreased by 15.98% to $3.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock decreased by 12.13% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares fell 10.9% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock fell 8.23% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock fell 5.26% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock declined by 4.33% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $193.4 million.
