10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 37.98% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 3.68% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $418.2 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 3.59% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Losers
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 8.89% to $45.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion.
- Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares decreased by 4.59% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $117.9 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock decreased by 2.86% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock declined by 2.76% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.6 million.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares fell 2.67% to $113.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares decreased by 2.55% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
