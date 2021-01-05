Market Overview

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) shares increased by 16.18% to $6.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $587.0 million.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE:CHA) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $29.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion.
  • China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $29.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 billion.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 7.35% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $213.2 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock fell 9.24% to $2.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares decreased by 7.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock decreased by 5.89% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 3.84% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined by 2.77% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • Gannett (NYSE:GCI) stock fell 2.21% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.7 million.

 

 

 

