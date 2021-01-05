12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock moved upwards by 73.33% to $1.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 52.84% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares increased by 45.64% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 27.21% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock rose 25.51% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock rose 22.46% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares decreased by 21.81% to $5.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $862.4 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock declined by 11.86% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $839.0 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock declined by 10.58% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:STRR) stock fell 7.13% to $2.87.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shares fell 5.67% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock declined by 5.34% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
