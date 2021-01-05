12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 17.61% to $18.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.2 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 8.41% to $26.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock increased by 6.88% to $13.2. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.3 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 5.52% to $4.2.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 7.49% to $3.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 7.24% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock fell 6.55% to $31.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares decreased by 5.89% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $880.5 million.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares declined by 4.71% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell 4.59% to $96.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
