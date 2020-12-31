11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) stock rose 30.37% to $3.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) stock increased by 9.0% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock increased by 7.62% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $352.1 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.7 million.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares rose 3.9% to $10.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.6 million.
Losers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares declined by 7.03% to $3.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 4.92% to $41.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 4.77% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $245.7 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 4.57% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $261.4 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 2.73% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock decreased by 1.95% to $18.33. The company's market cap stands at $261.2 million.
