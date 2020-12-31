12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares rose 25.6% to $2.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock moved upwards by 18.57% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $381.4 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares moved upwards by 17.44% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares rose 9.54% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $193.5 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock increased by 7.73% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $100.8 million.
Losers
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares decreased by 24.52% to $0.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock fell 9.62% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares decreased by 9.53% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock fell 6.22% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 5.83% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares decreased by 5.56% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
