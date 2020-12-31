12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock increased by 60.99% to $0.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) stock increased by 9.28% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock rose 7.71% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $278.0 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 4.82% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 4.55% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
Losers
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) stock decreased by 24.88% to $9.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Lydall (NYSE:LDL) shares fell 5.23% to $28.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.5 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 3.55% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares fell 3.5% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock declined by 2.26% to $27.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock fell 1.86% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
