12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 51.16% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.5 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock rose 30.28% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $839.9 million.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares rose 10.22% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 7.04% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $462.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 4.08% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
Losers
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares decreased by 8.41% to $14.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 7.14% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares declined by 6.64% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares decreased by 5.23% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares declined by 4.37% to $70.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
