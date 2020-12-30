Market Overview

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares moved upwards by 108.67% to $5.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 17.04% to $12.36. The company's market cap stands at $540.1 million.
  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares increased by 10.44% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares increased by 10.34% to $15.47. The company's market cap stands at $490.6 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock moved upwards by 6.98% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock decreased by 21.3% to $8.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 11.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock declined by 7.92% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock decreased by 4.98% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock decreased by 2.39% to $139.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 billion.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares fell 2.02% to $17.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

 

