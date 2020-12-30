12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock moved upwards by 42.85% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.0 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock rose 33.17% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 18.66% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $218.3 million.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares rose 14.83% to $23.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $639.1 million.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares moved upwards by 14.78% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $195.3 million.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock rose 12.44% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock fell 25.52% to $3.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.5 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock fell 11.97% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock decreased by 10.04% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares declined by 9.63% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares fell 8.59% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 7.05% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
