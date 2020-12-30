12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 43.5% to $7.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 6.53% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock rose 5.8% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares increased by 5.19% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock increased by 4.65% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.5 million.
Losers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock declined by 7.97% to $7.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 5.44% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) shares declined by 4.94% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $746.5 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock fell 4.81% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 3.65% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 3.24% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers