12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares moved upwards by 43.36% to $16.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 18.15% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares rose 9.05% to $179.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 7.82% to $12.68. The company's market cap stands at $806.8 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 6.93% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $727.2 million.
Losers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 13.49% to $2.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares decreased by 9.27% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 7.64% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined by 6.65% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares declined by 6.3% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 6.13% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
