12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 92.54% to $4.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 20.36% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 12.58% to $8.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.1 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 5.57% to $27.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 4.37% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares fell 29.38% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 3.93% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
- Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares fell 3.29% to $13.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 3.23% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock declined by 3.04% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 2.37% to $21.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
