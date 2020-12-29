Market Overview

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 8.43% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 6.56% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $813.1 million.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares increased by 4.54% to $17.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock increased by 4.54% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock declined by 11.34% to $17.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 11.23% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 10.75% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares decreased by 7.82% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 5.66% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 4.88% to $11.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

 

